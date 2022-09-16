Louisiana in top 10 nationally for most workers quitting their jobs

A higher percentage of workers are quitting their jobs in Louisiana than in most other states in the country, according to a new study that ranks The Pelican State in the top 10.

Personal finance website WalletHub released an analysis on Friday that ranks all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on how frequently people quit their jobs, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor.

The study examines resignation rates over the last month, as well as the last 12 months, and ranks Louisiana 10th nationwide, ahead of neighboring Mississippi in 11th, Arkansas in 15th and Texas in 23rd.

The data shows Louisiana’s resignation rate is on the rise, reaching 4% over the last month and 3.37% over the past year. Louisiana was among seven states with resignation rates at 4% or higher.

The lowest resignation rate was in New York, with a 1.9% rate over the last month and a 1.91% rate over the last year.

Georgia topped the list for the highest resignation rates over both the last month and the last year, with rates at 4.8% and 3.98%, respectively.

