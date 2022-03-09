Louisiana higher education officials defend proposed spending increases 

Louisiana higher education officials testified before the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday, fielding questions on requested increases in student aid, a dip in the TOPS scholarship program and efforts to keep graduates in the state, among other issues.

According to The Center Square, the hearing centered on Gov. John Bel Edwards’ proposed spending increase of $111 million across higher education, with $75.6 million directly from the state’s general fund. About $31.7 million would go to increase faculty salaries across all of the state’s higher education institutions, $17.2 million for state services at those facilities and a boost of $15 million for the higher education funding formula.

Funding for the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, Louisiana’s merit-based scholarship program, would remain flat at around $331 million, of which $272.5 million would come from the general fund. Officials told the committee that the funding request for the program has essentially plateaued because demand for scholarships has declined during the pandemic.

Sen. J. Cameron Henry Jr., R-Metairie, questioned whether officials were working with schools to understand why fewer students are seeking the scholarships.

Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed said officials are conducting student focus groups and reaching out to schools to get to the reason for the decline.

Multiple lawmakers also questioned the high cost of the TOPS program.

“I think at some point we have to explain it and see what kind of bang for the buck we’re getting for this program,” said Sen. Mack White, R-Baton Rouge. “Every year we’re putting more and more money in it, and it’s getting very expensive.” Read the full story.