Louisiana higher ed officials keeping wary eye on West Virginia University budget crisis 

Both sprawling, public land-grant flagship universities in two of the poorest states in the nation, LSU and West Virginia University are more similar than you might think.

It’s why higher education observers in Louisiana are watching the slashing of WVU’s budget with trepidation.

Faced with a budget crisis caused by declining enrollment and a lack of state investment in higher education—both problems in which Louisiana’s public universities are familiar with—West Virginia University leaders have marked 32 majors for elimination and recommended cuts to other programs.

Louisiana universities are no stranger to such crises. What’s unfolding at WVU is reminiscent of what higher education institutions in the state went through during a budget crisis during former Gov. Bobby Jindal’s administration.

During his two terms in office, Jindal frequently tapped one-time funds for recurring government expenses as means of balancing the budget. He also took an anti-tax hardline at a time when oil and gas severance revenues, the state’s longtime fiscal staple, tapered off.

But the budget problems faced by WVU are attributed to problems higher education is experiencing across the country and which might be compounded in Louisiana if a temporary state sales tax expires as scheduled in midyear 2025.

Higher education and health care are the only two large portions of the Louisiana budget without constitutional or statutory protection, meaning they are the first to get axed when there’s a budget shortfall. Under Jindal, the worst of the budget crisis occurred between 2012 and 2016, and predictions for cuts at that time were catastrophic, to the tune of hundreds of millions to be slashed from university budgets. The reality was less ruinous, although still devastating.

A key difference between WVU’s present and LSU’s past is that West Virginia—for better or worse—is proactively cutting the budget to prepare for an expected crisis rather than reacting in real time.

