​​Louisiana Healthcare Connections partners with UL System to help employees complete degrees

Louisiana Healthcare Connections, a Medicaid health plan that serves the state’s health department, announced it is partnering with Compete LA to help its employees complete degrees. The health plan has more than 600 employees, according to the company’s LinkedIn profile.

Louisiana Healthcare Connections will provide eligible full-time employees with up to $5,000 in annual tuition reimbursement in any of the 65 degree programs available through Compete LA.

A UL System program, Compete LA was designed to encourage the 653,000 adults in Louisiana who started but did not complete their degrees with one-on-one coaching and financial perks at any of the UL System’s nine schools, including a flat rate of $275 per credit hour.

Compete LA could not be reached by phone prior to this morning’s publication deadline.