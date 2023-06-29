Louisiana has the highest percentage of jobs at risk from hurricane flooding

Louisiana has the largest share of employment located in hurricane flood zones, according to an analysis by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The report shows that 29.1% of employment in the state is at risk of being affected by hurricane flooding. In the Capital Region, the bureau says 83.1% of Ascension Parish’s 47,966 total workers would be adversely affected by hurricane flooding, which is almost 40,000 workers.

Terrebonne Parish has the state’s highest percentage of employment in hurricane flood zones, with 92% of its 46,592 workers being at risk.

Behind Louisiana, Florida ranks No. 2 on the list (20.8%), followed by New York (16.1%), New Jersey (15.5%) and Massachusetts (15.5%).

Out of the 25 areas with the largest percentage of affected employment, 10 are in Louisiana parishes and seven are in North Carolina. Currituck County in North Carolina has a larger percentage of employment located in hurricane flood zones (96.2%) than anywhere else in the nation, followed by Terrebonne Parish. Read the report.