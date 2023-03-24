Louisiana has one of the nation’s smallest state tax burdens

Louisiana taxpayers forked over an average of $2,651 in state taxes in fiscal year 2021, which ranks 42nd in the nation, according to the Tax Foundation.

Collections per capita rise to $4,410 when local taxes are factored in, ranking 35th among states and the District of Columbia, which has the highest combined tax collections.

However, Louisiana has only the 39th-best tax climate for businesses, according to the Tax Foundation, which prefers simple systems with low rates and a broad base. That ranking helps fuel the argument that Louisiana’s tax system still needs an overhaul, even though the amount of taxes residents and businesses pay isn’t particularly high by national standards.

State Rep. Richard Nelson, who is running for governor, and other lawmakers have expressed a desire to eliminate state income taxes, which would likely boost the Tax Foundation business climate ranking significantly. The proposal is widely seen as a long shot in part because it’s hard to figure out how to replace the revenue needed to support government services.

Vermont, California and Connecticut, in that order, collect the most in state taxes, while Alaska, Texas and Florida collect the least. After D.C., New York and Connecticut collect the most in combined state and local taxes, while Tennessee, Alabama and Missouri collect the least. Texas is in the middle of the pack for combined collections at 29th.

