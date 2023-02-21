Louisiana has nation’s sixth-lowest income tax rate

Louisiana’s individual income tax rate of 4.25% is the sixth-lowest of the 43 states and District of Columbia that levy individual income taxes, the Tax Foundation reports.

Despite Louisiana’s top marginal income tax rate ranking on the low end, individual income, declaration and withholding taxes still account for about 40% of the revenue collected by the state, according to the Department of Revenue’s most recent annual tax collection report.

Louisiana has three graduated income tax brackets, but the bracket systems states use vary widely, and 13 states levy a flat income tax.

The state Legislature last December convened a panel to explore the possibility of eliminating state income taxes, as previously reported in Daily Report, and is expected to debate the topic during the upcoming legislative session, which starts April 10.