Louisiana has distributed more than $650M in federal aid for 2016 flood

Louisiana’s Office of Community Development has distributed more than $651 million in federal aid to 17,160 homeowners related to the 2016 floods, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office reports.

Of those payments, 58 have been placed in recapture, where the recipients are asked to return the money.

“It is impossible to administer a disaster recovery program that will not have certain files requiring grant recapture during the life of the program,” Patrick Forbes, the office’s director, writes in his response. “As the Restore Homeowner Program comes to a close, LOCD does not anticipate further files requiring recapture of funds.”

The auditors also tallied $907.2 million in questionable payments related to the post-Hurricane Katrina Road Home program. Of that total, the Louisiana Office of Community Development is actively pursuing collections on 13,916 files totaling $454.4 million, while the remaining 13,552 files totaling $452.8 million have been determined uncollectable for various reasons such as death or bankruptcy, according to the LLA report.

However, the state Division of Administration has paused efforts to collect those payments, many of which reportedly involve homeowners who used recovery grants for repairs rather than elevating their homes. State officials have asked the federal department of Housing and Urban Development to close the program rather than require the state to claw back the payments, DOA spokesperson Jacques Berry says.