Louisiana has 12th-lowest tax burden at 9% effective rate

Louisiana has the 12th-lowest tax burden compared to other states, with residents taxed at an effective rate of 9%, according to a new report from the Tax Foundation.

The Tax Foundation measures a tax burden as state and local taxes paid by a state’s residents divided by that state’s share of net national product. For the calendar year 2022, state-local tax burdens are estimated at 11.2% of national product.

New Yorkers faced the highest burden, with 15.9% of net product in the state going to state and local taxes. Connecticut (15.4%) and Hawaii (14.9%) followed close behind. On the other end of the spectrum, Alaska (4.6%), Wyoming (7.5%), and Tennessee (7.6%) had the lowest burdens.

Tax burdens have risen across the country as pandemic-era economic changes caused taxable income, activities, and property values to climb faster than net national product. Tax burdens in 2020, 2021, and 2022 are all higher than in any other year since 1978. See the report.