Louisiana gains plenty of company in suit over FEMA’s Risk Rating 2.0

Numerous elected officials descended upon New Orleans today to join a lawsuit against the Federal Emergency Management Agency over the flood insurance rules it enacted last year called Risk Rating 2.0, which they say is pricing people out of their homes, USA Today Network reports.

Louisiana and nine other states, 43 parishes, a dozen levee districts, two towns and the city of New Iberia are suing Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, his department, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and her agency, as well as the Federal Insurance and Mitigation Administration.

The lawsuit is being filed in the Eastern District of New Orleans.

National Flood Insurance Program Risk Rating 2.0 replaces the old risk rating model FEMA had used since 1985. The update is driving out homeowners due to unaffordable costs based on theoretical models, says Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

“Once again, the bureaucracy and arm-chair theorists took something that worked and shrouded it in mystery and made things worse,” Landry says. “In fact, I would submit that now Risk Rating 2.0 has become a natural disaster of its own.” Read the full story.