Louisiana Fish Fry sold to New York private equity firm 

Baton Rouge-based Louisiana Fish Fry Products has been sold to New York-based private equity firm MidOcean Partners, according to a company announcement. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This is the second time in three years the company has changed hands, after Peak Rock Capital purchased Louisiana Fish Fry in 2018. MidOcean Partners plans to grow the company through future investments and acquisitions.

Founded in 1982, Louisiana Fish Fry manufactures and distributes coatings, sauces, spices, seasonings, marinades, bases and other Louisiana-inspired food products. In January, Louisiana Fish Fry filed advanced notices for a $1 million factory expansion at its facility on Plank Road.