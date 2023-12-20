Louisiana farmers are watching and waiting as drought persists  

Every area of Louisiana still is experiencing drought, even though some corners have seen conditions ease a bit after much needed rains. Producers are stuck in a kind of limbo as they look to prepare for next year’s crops, USA Today Network reports.

“It’s a waiting game,” Justin Dufour tells USA Today Network. Dufour is an Agriculture and Natural Resources extension agent with the AgCenter who works out of Avoyelles Parish and a few other central Louisiana parishes.

Louisiana’s farmers and ranchers are making decisions around this time about what and how much to plant in the new year, using weather predictions and market price forecasts.

Cameron Kowalski, a meteorologist with the U.S. National Weather Service in Lake Charles, says Louisiana needs a steady amount of rainfall frequently enough to break the drought’s stranglehold.

While farmers have about a two-month window for rain to arrive and end the drought before they really begin planting next year, livestock need to eat now, and the drought has caused a shortage of hay and other winter forage material that would feed them.

Livestock producers “are still hurting real bad,” says Rodney Johnson, an AgCenter regional livestock specialist who himself is a producer. Read the full story.