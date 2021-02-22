Louisiana entrepreneurs to pitch bed-making invention on ‘Shark Tank’

Louisiana inventors Nita Gassen and Judy Schott will pitch to the panel of tough investors on ABC’s reality show Shark Tank on Friday at 7 p.m.

The two moms-turned-entrepreneurs set out to create something that would save time making beds and invented the Better Bedder sheet fastener in 2018.

“We were pinching ourselves the whole time we were on set pitching these billionaire sharks,” Gassen says in a Better Bedder news release. “We still can’t believe they picked us to go on the show.”

The two entrepreneurs from Mandeville, both in their 50s, have been hard at work on the idea for years. Schott, a New Orleans native and attorney by trade who serves as COO of a Northshore insurance company, had searched every conceivable way to revolutionize and simplify making the bed. She eventually called Gassen, a longtime friend, and they went to work on their invention.

Gassen, who quit her job selling liability insurance to lawyers six months ago to pursue Better Bedder full time, pieced together the first Better Bedder in 2018. They describe it as a giant headband that wraps around the sides of a mattress to keep both the fitted and flat sheets in place. The band goes on once and is then considered a part of the mattress. From then on, instead of tucking the sheets underneath the mattress, users can tuck bedding directly into the Better Bedder.

After visiting facilities all over the region, they found a manufacturer in Algiers and started producing their product to sell online and at local markets. See their full story here.