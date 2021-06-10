Louisiana earns 2021 Silver Shovel Award for economic development

Area Development magazine has recognized Louisiana for one of the nation’s best economic development performances, presenting the state with a 2021 Silver Shovel Award.

The 2021 Gold & Silver Shovel Awards honor states that create the most significant impact from 10 leading investment and job creation projects during 2020.

This year’s award marks the 10th time in 12 years that Louisiana has won the award, following previous wins in 2020, 2018 and 2010 through 2016, according to Louisiana Economic Development.

The magazine evaluates states, giving weighted scores for highly valued jobs per capita, the amount of investment, the number of new facilities and industry diversity. Projects submitted by Louisiana represent more than $11.4 billion in capital investment and 2,290 new direct jobs.

Grön Fuels led Louisiana’s list of submitted projects. The other projects on the submitted list include Mitsubishi Chemical’s $1 billion, 125-job manufacturing facility in Ascension Parish; a $100-million, 500-job Amazon fulfillment center in Lafayette Parish; an $825 million expansion of REG Geismar in Ascension Parish, which will generate 60 new jobs; and a 20-job, $244 million expansion by ExxonMobil in its East Baton Rouge Parish petroleum refinery.