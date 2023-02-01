Louisiana counts $21B in announced decarbonization projects since 2020

More than $21 billion in new and expanded industrial projects focused on decarbonization have been announced for Louisiana since 2020, state officials say.

That’s one of the main highlights of a new state report marking one year since Louisiana officially became the first state in the Gulf South to adopt a climate action plan. About two-thirds of Louisiana’s emissions come from the industrial sector, so industrial decarbonization is crucial for the state’s goal of capitalizing on the economic potential of the global transition to cleaner energy while working toward net-zero emissions.

Capital Region projects the report cites include work by:

The report also touts:

Solar projects that will triple the amount of renewable energy generated in Louisiana.

Progress toward the first federal offshore wind lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico in mid-2023.

$25 million in grant money for plugging orphaned wells and remediation.

Approval of an electric vehicle infrastructure plan supported by $73 million in federal grants.

The establishment of Louisiana Outdoors Forever, a new conservation program with $10 million in seed funding.

$75 million in federal and state dollars for H2theFuture, an effort to establish a comprehensive clean hydrogen energy hub in Louisiana.

You can see the report here.