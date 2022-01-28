Louisiana could get up to $113M in federal dollars to boost small businesses

Louisiana could get as much as $113 million from the federal government to support small business capital and technical assistance programs.

While the exact guidelines are not yet available, the dollars generally can be used to leverage private investment, increase the pipeline of high-growth scalable companies, foster technology transfer, and promote Louisiana as a destination for startups, among other uses, according to Louisiana Economic Development.

State submissions to the U.S. Treasury for the program, known as the State Small Business Credit Initiative, are due Feb. 11. LED spokesperson Mark Lorando says state officials have been told their initial allocation will be up to $74.2 million.

Innovation Catalyst, which runs a Baton Rouge-based nonprofit seed capital fund for new companies, is among the entities hoping for a share of the money. The organization wants to start a for-profit venture capital fund for rising companies, in hopes of inducing those companies to remain in Louisiana.

The federal American Rescue Plan provides $10 billion for the program. While venture capital funds are eligible for the money, they would have to raise $1 for every $1 in public money.