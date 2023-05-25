Louisiana construction projects, teacher pay raises hinge on spending cap battle 

Louisiana teacher raises along with various construction projects hinge on state lawmaker budget negotiations.

Louisiana legislators could struggle to fund public school teacher pay raises and a state construction plan for roads, bridges, universities and coastal restoration if lawmakers refuse to raise the state’s spending cap, state senators stressed this week.

Several senators want to grant a $2,000 annual pay increase for public school teachers and a $1,000 annual raise for school staff in the state budget that goes into effect July 1. But they suggested the funding might have to be pulled from popular construction projects for roads and college campuses if House members don’t agree to spend more of Louisiana’s revenue.

This talking point is just the latest in a weekslong standoff pitting Gov. John Bel Edwards and senators against House lawmakers. Louisiana has more than enough money available for teacher pay raises and a robust state construction program, but its constitutionally mandated spending limit has placed hundreds of millions of dollars off limits to legislators for now.

