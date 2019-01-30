Louisiana congressman standing guard on border wall debate

Louisiana GOP Congressman Clay Higgins’ committee assignments have landed him on the front lines of the border wall controversy and potential investigations of President Donald Trump and his administration, The Monroe News Star reports.

Higgins has been named the top Republican on the House Homeland Security’s Subcommittee on Border Security, Facilitation and Operations as well as being assigned to the House Oversight & Reform Committee.

The Acadiana congressman, a consistent advocate for a border wall, says he has scouted the entire southern U.S. border and spoken with agents in each command sector.

“Our nation faces significant challenges, and perhaps none are more serious than the national security and humanitarian crisis on our southern border,” said Higgins, echoing President Trump. “This subcommittee will be a focal point of the debate on how to best address border security.” Read the full story.