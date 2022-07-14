Rep. Mike Johnson pitches child support payments for expecting parents 

U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., has introduced a bill paving the way for people who are pregnant to receive child support payments prior to the baby’s birth, USA Today Network reports.

On July 13, Johnson of Bossier City and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., introduced the Unborn Child Support Act, which would give mothers the ability to receive child support payments while they are pregnant.

Currently, Section 454 of the Social Security Act lays out regulations for child and spousal support. This new legislation would adjust the wording to include an “unborn child,” enacting child support obligations the first month in which the child was conceived.

