Louisiana companies decline in the Fortune 500 rankings

The two Louisiana companies that grace the Fortune 500 list have fallen in the rankings this year.

The latest rankings―published Monday by Fortune magazine―place Monroe-based telecommunications firm Lumen Technologies at No. 325, down from No. 292 the previous year. Statistics included in the rankings indicate Lumen experienced declines in both revenue and profits. In May, AT&T announced it had agreed to acquire substantially all of Lumen’s Mass Markets fiber internet connectivity business in a deal that’s expected to close in the first half of 2026.

New Orleans gas and electric company Entergy came in at No. 355, compared to No. 339 last year, with revenues and profits also declining.

On the broader Fortune 1000, Covington-based wholesaler Pool Corp. garnered a ranking of No. 634. That, too, is down from last year, when the company weighed in at No. 596.

Get the full rankings from Fortune. A subscription may be required.