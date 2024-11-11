Louisiana Chemical Association launches search for a new leader

The Louisiana Chemical Association and its sister organization, the Louisiana Chemical Industry Alliance, have initiated a search to identify their next leader, the organizations announced Monday.

Current President and CEO Greg Bowser has committed to supporting the organizations through 2025, as needed, to facilitate a seamless transition of leadership, the announcement reads.

Bowser, a 1995 Business Report Forty Under 40 honoree, worked for LCA for 34 years and assumed the role of president and CEO in 2016.

The TJC Group, a Baton Rouge-based consulting firm, is assisting in the search. See more information about the position.