Louisiana casino gaming revenue still trails pre-COVID numbers 

Louisiana casino gaming revenue in the last half of 2022 fell short again of pre-pandemic numbers, down more than $43 million with remitted fees down $5 million.

Total revenue for land and riverboat casinos from July through December 2022 was $992 million, generating $216 million in remitted fees to the state. During the same time frame in 2019, the casinos took in $1.04 billion, with $222 million in fees remitted.

The difference is a decline of $43 million in revenue, and $5.13 million less in remitted fees, compared to the pre-pandemic figures, according to data from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

Most riverboat casinos were also down in December, compared to the same month the year prior. The biggest drop came from New Orleans-area riverboats, which were down 23.4% in December 2022 versus December 2021. Baton Rouge riverboats were down 9.1%, while Shreveport/Bossier riverboat revenue fell 6.2%. Lake Charles was the only region where riverboats overall posted higher revenues in December 2022 than December 2021, up 16.1%.

The Belle of Baton Rouge was the state’s least visited casino, reporting total admissions of 12,970 in December, with revenue of about $1.1 million and remitted fees of $242,412, LGCB data shows. Read the full story from The Center Square.