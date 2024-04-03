Louisiana-based Latter & Blum acquired by real estate brokerage giant 

Louisiana-based Latter & Blum, which employs some 3,100 real estate agents across the Gulf Coast region, has been acquired by Compass, one of the nation’s largest real estate brokerage firms.

Compass announced the acquisition on Wednesday, saying the deal allowed the firm to expand its footprint into Louisiana and Mississippi.

Based in New Orleans, Latter & Blum was founded in 1916 and is led by Chair Robert Merrick and CEO Lacey Merrick Conway, who took the helm from her father in 2020.

Latter & Blum agents closed $3.6 billion in transaction volume in 2023.

Kenneth E. Damann, executive vice president with the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors, declined to comment on the deal’s impact on the Capital Region but says there are roughly 200 residential Latter & Blum agents in the Baton Rouge area. The company maintains two offices in Baton Rouge—on Perkins Road and off of Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

New York-based Compass reached a $57.7 million settlement last month to resolve lawsuits over real estate commissions, which had been contested by home sellers.