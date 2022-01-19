Louisiana ‘at a crossroads,’ Stephen Waguespack tells Power Breakfast

This year’s Leadership Power Breakfast, presented by Baton Rouge Business Report, featured speakers Stephen Waguespack, president and CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry; John Davies, outgoing president and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation; and Kim Mulkey, head coach of the LSU women’s basketball team.

The three speakers focused on what lies ahead for area businesses as well as their organizations in 2022.

Waguespack focused on Louisiana being left out of the economic growth that’s occurring in other parts of the South such as Texas and Alabama.

“Louisiana right now is at a crossroads,” he said, “and there’s a great opportunity to be had. There’s evolution around the country and growth to the south. We have a great opportunity to strive for it.”

He compared Louisiana’s current state to a glass half full; full of culture, food and family, but questioned whether that was enough, going into 2022, to support the modern economy.

Waguespack emphasized that, in order to attract younger, working-class individuals, the state needs to fill the rest of its glass with growth and opportunity aspects, including education, infrastructure, tax reform and legal system reforms, and he called specifically on the business community to take action, saying, “we can’t outsource Louisiana’s future.”

BRAF has a number of projects beginning or continuing into 2022, Davies said, including the revitalization of the Nicholson corridor, dredging of the LSU lakes beginning in spring, art restoration downtown, and the Baton Rouge-to-New Orleans passenger train.

Lastly, Mulkey spoke about her experience with confidence, motivation and change on the court and how it applies to the business community, and how her experience with moving back to Louisiana should inspire others to take action and work to make the state a stronger place to live.

“If I can come back and do my part,” she said, “you live here, and you can do your part.”