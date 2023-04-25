Louisiana and Texas poised to capture the carbon capture sweepstakes

The success or failure of a rapidly growing carbon capture, use and storage, or CCUS sector is shaping up to be a matter of survival for the oil and gas industry as the world treads down the “energy transition” path, according to Forbes. With so much riding on a company’s emissions profile and ESG score, CCUS has become one of the best means of improving those metrics.
In a recent report titled CCUS Play Fundamentals, analysts at energy information and analytics firm Enverus point out that Louisiana and Texas stand to gain the most from CCUS due to a specific set of factors:
- A large number of emitters concentrated in a compact area.
- Close proximity to high-capacity underground pore space.
- Necessary pipeline and other key infrastructure.
- A project lead company with the internal expertise required to manage the project.
- Supportive regulatory and policy frameworks that incentivize capital to flow to CCUS.
