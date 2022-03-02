Louisiana among states opposing ban on LNG rail transport

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is leading a coalition of 25 states in opposition to a proposed federal rule to ban natural gas transport by rail car, arguing the decision drives up energy costs and threatens national security, The Center Square reports.

Landry wrote a letter to Tristan Brown, acting administrator of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, targeting a rule proposed by the Biden administration in November that would suspend authorization to transport liquefied natural gas by rail tank cars.

The authorization, granted in a final rule in August 2020, permits specifically designed tank cars to transport LNG, but the proposed rule in November would negate that permission over concerns about increased greenhouse gases, worker safety and environmental risks.