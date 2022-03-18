Louisiana already prepared for permanent daylight saving time

Louisiana is prepared for the possibility of permanent daylight saving time because of a 2020 state law paving the way for more sunshine by springing forward forever, USA Today Network reports.

This week, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which would permanently extend daylight saving time from eight months to year-round. The bill still has to clear the House and then be signed by President Joe Biden to take effect.

But if it crosses the federal finish line, Louisiana will automatically apply permanent daylight saving time because of a law passed by state Rep. Dodie Horton, R-Haughton, in 2020. Read the full story.