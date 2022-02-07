Louisiana ‘aggressively’ dedicating federal money for broadband

Louisiana is ahead of most states in its efforts to improve internet access and usage, says Jon Wilkins, a consultant and former chief operating officer for the FCC.

By dedicating money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to provide broadband infrastructure in rural areas, Louisiana will have a chance to tackle other aspects of the problem sooner, he says.

“Louisiana is easily in the top five in terms of the amount of money and how aggressively and creatively they’re using it,” Wilkins says. “There are a lot of states that haven’t done anything.”

Louisiana is one of about a dozen states dedicating Rescue Plan money to broadband. Louisiana’s Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities program will provide $177 million to support broadband projects; recipients of the first $90 million are scheduled to be announced in March.

A much bigger pot of money is expected to be available through the recently passed federal infrastructure bill. Every state will get at least $100 million, and Louisiana could be in line for as much as $1 billion or more to improve access, promote affordability and improve digital literacy, says Veneeth Iyengar, who leads the Louisiana Office of Broadband Development & Creativity.

Wilkins says the infrastructure bill mandates taking care of places without access to broadband first. By making a “down payment” on addressing that issue, Louisiana could be in position to move on more quickly to related problems, such as improving service in areas that have access today.

“I think this is a once-in-a-century opportunity,” he says. “There’s not going to be another $50 billion program in five years.”

Wilkins works on federal and state broadband funding programs for Quadra Partners, based in Washington, D.C., and New York. You can read his white paper about state broadband strategies here.