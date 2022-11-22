Los Reyes Mexican Grill acquires ex-Caliente location, with plans to open in spring

Los Reyes Mexican Grill announced its acquisition of Caliente Restaurant’s former location on West Lee Drive and will reopen the site under its existing concept by spring 2023.

The new owner plans to gut and remodel the entire 6,000-square-foot indoor space, including the kitchen area, as well as demolish and reconstruct the 3,000-square-foot outdoor patio.

Grey Hammett and Brandi Chambless of The Hammett Group, NAI Latter & Blum Commercial Real Estate, saw the acquisition through to closing.

Hammett says he hopes Los Reyes’ acquisition signals that businesses will continue to move into retail and restaurant spaces in the West Lee corridor and nearby Arlington Marketplace.

Caliente announced in October that it was closing the location after 10 years in business, as reported in a previous Daily Report.