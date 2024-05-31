Lori Melancon discusses her priorities as BRAC’s new CEO

Last week, it was announced that Lori Melancon had been named the new president and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. She will enter her new role on July 8.

Business Report sat down with Melancon to learn more about her plans for the organization.

Editor’s Note: This interview has been edited for clarity.

What will be your first priorities as president and CEO?

My top priority over the next few months is to get to know the BRAC team, board members, investors and stakeholders to fully understand their current priorities and vision for the future of the Capital Region. Since we are in the middle of our five-year BRING IT! strategic plan, I also plan to spend some time learning about where we’ve seen success and where adjustments need to be made so we can focus on the priorities and leverage the enthusiasm of the business community.

What do you see as the strengths and weaknesses of the Capital Region when it comes to business and economic development?

There is a palpable energy right now in the Capital Region. I can feel the passion to push beyond the status quo, but it is going to take an unrelenting focus and commitment to get there. The metro area has undeniable depth in our legacy industries, and the opportunity to evolve and innovate on that foundation really inspires me. I am hopeful that we can work together to identify new ways to catalyze authentic, inclusive growth for the region. But our real strength is also our biggest challenge—the opportunity to grow and retain innovative, creative, tenacious talent. We must find pathways for all of our regional citizens to thrive.

Which industries do you think have the most opportunity for growth in the Capital Region?

With billions in potential capital investment, energy has the most opportunity for growth in the Baton Rouge area. We are already a hub for future energy growth—our industrial corridor, natural resources, top-notch talent and strong regional partnerships offer a combination that is almost unmatched in the nation, and even positions us favorably worldwide. Significant recent research developments such as the National Science Foundation grant recently awarded to LSU and the Economic Development Administration’s H2theFuture grant offer opportunities for us to continue innovating in these sectors. The region is also positioned for growth in life sciences. With economic assets such as Pennington Biomedical Research Center, the Baton Rouge Health District and LSU’s Vet School, we can attract further investment and talent if we prioritize business development efforts in this space.

BRAC has done a good job of identifying and cultivating target sectors and opportunities through the work of the BRING IT! strategic plan and outreach with our partners. I’m looking forward to having conversations with regional business leaders, our higher education stakeholders and companies invested in the region to better understand how emerging and related industries could develop in the Capital Region as well.

What do you think needs to be done to attract more young professionals to the Capital Region?

The Capital Region is really special and has the right mix of assets to attract professionals of all ages—we just need to strategically invest in them. We have two land grant universities within biking distance of one another, strong community college programs, a downtown that is ready for invigoration, vibrant cultural amenities and entrepreneurial resources to support new ideas. While there is a lot we can capitalize on, it is critical that we make significant strides to address poverty in our region with inclusive growth, tackle K-12 education so that we have competitive public options throughout the region, continue to push for infrastructure solutions that make navigating our communities easier and find ways to invigorate new business investment. I am hopeful that we can build broader coalitions across the community to work together toward these common objectives.

How do you plan to spend your time in Baton Rouge outside of work?

We can’t wait to be back in town to reconnect with our friends, eat at our favorite restaurants across the region and cheer on our Tigers. I’m looking forward to frequent visits to the Baton Rouge Gallery, filling my basket at the Red Stick Farmers Market every Saturday, riding our bikes on the levee, checking out all the new spots around town and hopefully having a prolific backyard garden again.