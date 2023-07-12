Looming UPS strike spells trouble for small businesses   

Businesses in the U.S. could face yet another supply chain disruption in the form of a looming UPS strike that could cause delays and price hikes.

A contract between more than 340,000 UPS workers, represented by the Teamsters Union, and UPS expires July 31. While tentative deals have been made to address issues such as air conditioning and organizational structure, MSNBC has reported that part-time employee pay remains a sticking point. Union workers account for more than half of the company’s workforce, which means a strike could be imminent, and devastating, if terms aren’t reached, Inc. magazine reports.

This situation is not unprecedented. More than 180,000 UPS workers went on strike 25 years ago, bringing the logistics giant’s operations to a standstill. The 15-day strike slashed package deliveries, overwhelmed the U.S. Postal Service and FedEx, and hurt businesses across the country.

Whether a deal will be reached by the deadline is still anyone’s guess, so businesses should prepare for the worst, says Mark Cohen, director of retail studies at Columbia Business School. He recommends business owners seek alternative carriers, including air carriers, to ensure any critical inbound shipments won’t be affected. If a strike does happen, businesses can expect to see shortages of inputs, higher shipping prices, and longer lead times for deliveries. Read the full story.