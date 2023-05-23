Looking for a coffee shop with later hours? Here’s where to go

You may think that coffee shops are just for the early risers, but there are plenty of spots in Baton Rouge that are making fresh brews and special menu items for night owls, too.

While there are several shops that are brewing coffee and steeping teas past 5 p.m., some are also dipping their toes into spirits, transforming into trendy cocktail spots after the sun sets.

Whether it’s for an evening pick-me-up in the form of an iced or steaming drink or a boozy beverage with friends, check out this list from 225 magazine of cafes and coffee shops that stay open well past the morning hours.

Shops offering coffees and cocktails:

The Vintage —This downtown restaurant has versatile food and drink options throughout the day. The Vintage is open until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

City Roots Coffee Bar —Though known for grinding beans and brewing fresh cups of joe, City Roots also has cocktail and wine options. City Roots is open daily until 6 p.m.

Reve Coffee Lab —Baristas at Reve are just as well versed in cocktail making as they are in coffee making. Reve Coffee Lab stays open until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Coffee places that stay open late:

Light House Coffee —This shop is open until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Highland Coffees —Located close to LSU’s North Gates, Highland Coffees has been a staple for those living on or close to the campus for decades and is open daily until 10 p.m.

7 Brew —One of Baton Rouge’s newest coffee stops comes from Arkansas-based brand 7 Brew. This drink stand operates only as a drive-thru and is open Sunday through Thursday until 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday until 11 p.m.

Read the full story from 225 magazine.