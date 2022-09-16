Long-vacant downtown Baton Rouge building under contract for apartments

A Florida developer is planning to develop and own 10 loft apartments in a long-vacant building in downtown Baton Rouge, the developer’s local agent says.

The two-story building at 232 Lafayette St. across from the Hilton Capitol Center is under contract for about $1 million and is in the due diligence period, says Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate, which represented the buyer and the seller.

Walsh Development Group specializes in multifamily development and is responsible for a number of projects along Highway 30A in northwest Florida, though the firm did some work in Louisiana during the early 1980s, Hebert says.

Trahan Properties III is the seller. Architect Trey Trahan had planned to redevelop the building himself into a mixed-use project that would include his own office before moving his practice to New Orleans in 2012. Multiple brokers have attempted to find buyers for the property, which Trahan bought for $800,000 and has been listed for more than $2 million, according to a previously published report.

The building was constructed in 1923, is located in an Opportunity Zone, qualifies for the State Historic Tax Credit Program, and is eligible to apply for the Federal Historic Tax Credit Program, according to the Downtown Development District.