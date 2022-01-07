Local Supply opening in Electric Depot 

Meredith Waguespack—owner of the 9-year-old lifestyle T-shirt brand Sweet Baton Rouge—is expanding her brand with a new shop at Electric Depot in Mid City.

Local Supply, located next to Sweet Baton Rouge’s store at the depot, will open at the end of this month selling gifts and artisan items from Baton Rouge makers.

The new 1,000-square-foot store is a brick and mortar extension of Local Pop Up, a website launched by Waguespack and business partner Sarah Guidry in 2020 that lets people shop from local craftsmen online and hosts monthly tent market events. It also represents further diversification of the offerings in Electric Depot, adding more retail alongside the restaurants and Red Stick Social event space.

Guidry says their goal was to create a multifunctional space for makers to showcase their products in a more traditional retail setting.

