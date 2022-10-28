Local software startup Resilia secures $35M in venture capital funding

​

Founded by Baton Rouge-area native and LSU alum Sevetri Wilson, software startup Resilia announced it has raised $35 million in its latest round of venture capital funding.

Since its founding in 2016, the homegrown online platform has seen over 300% annual revenue growth while growing net revenue retention by more than 150%, making Wilson, a 2013 Business Report Forty Under 40 honoree, one of the top-funded Black woman founders in tech, as reported by Forbes.

Black and Latina women founders received less than 1% of venture capital funding in 2021, making this latest round the largest raise ever for a solo Black woman-founded tech company and the largest ever raise by a female founder in Louisiana.

This latest achievement surpasses the $8 million in fundraising Wilson achieved during Resilia’s series A round, which was the highest venture capital raise by a female-founded tech company in Louisiana at the time, as reported in Daily Report.