Local self-storage rentals surge as a result of storms, real estate market

Local self-storage companies saw an increase in customers early this summer, partially due to flooding in May but also as the result of a rise in home sales.

For Appletree Storage on Perkins Road, 2021 was one of its busiest years, assistant manager Brian Wilkerson says. The pandemic, hurricanes, flooding in May, as well as students being able to return to college campuses, have together led to an increase in demand.

Many of its customers have sold their homes and downsized or moved out of state, Wilkerson says, causing them to need extra storage space. Some of Appletree’s customers even work out of their storage space, while some doctors and pharmaceutical workers store office items in their units.

May was especially busy, Wilkerson says, as there were 40 move-ins that month. The goal is usually 26-28 move-ins per month.

A lot of people in the Baton Rouge area are buying and selling homes, which caused business to pick up in June for Radiant Storage and it has continued, says customer service agent Elise Collins.

“Right now, it’s busy because homes are selling quickly and for a lot more than asking,” she says. “A lot of people are also moving to a different state.”

The trend is not confined to Baton Rouge. Self-storage companies across the country are seeing increased business as people create space for home offices and classrooms or homeowners downsize due to rising real estate costs, The New York Times reports.

With home prices escalating, starter homes have become more expensive, and homeowners are choosing smaller spaces, prompting demand for self-storage.

Baton Rouge self-storage companies, however, also saw an increase in rental volume due to storms.

Vault Self Storage on Coursey Boulevard saw storage rentals increase following the May 16 flood as residents needed a place to store items while working on their homes, says manager Bobby Grindell. After the flood, Vault had only two or three units out of 363 available. It’s currently at 90% occupancy.