Roofing, auto body companies get busy following hailstorms

Following the recent bad weather, Garcia Roofing President Craig Carroll says the company has seen an uptick in business from the widespread hail damage in the region.

“The hailstorms impacted a lot of areas—more than I expected,” Carroll says. “Our phone has been ringing off the hook and our inspectors are finding legitimate hail damage.”

He estimates the business—which services south Louisiana—has been fielding more than 200 calls a day this week, as compared to the usual 35-40 calls a day it normally receives.

Most of the damage, he says, has been reported in the Bruly and Addis areas as well as in St. Francisville and Zachary.

The sweltering heat has also taken a toll on business, albeit a smaller one. Carroll estimates the heat this week has extended roofing jobs by an additional three to four hours and says that next week may be worse.

Jesse Medine with Medine’s Collision Center told WAFB-TV that he has also seen increased business as a result of hail damage to vehicles.

“Cost wise, it can go anywhere from a few hundred dollars to, we’ve had one here in the past that’s been upwards of ten thousand,” Medine told WAFB-TV.

Local homebuilders Jeff Purpera with DSLD Homes and Scott Bardwell with Bardwell Homes told Daily Report that the heat and hail had not had substantial impacts on their respective Baton Rouge-area projects.