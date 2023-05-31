Local roofing company caught up in name confusion 

An unfortunate mix-up is costing a local roofing company a lot of business, WBRZ-TV reports.

Baton Rouge-based Apex Construction and Roofing says it has had issues since Alabama-based Apex Roofing and Restoration expanded its operations into town.

Apex Construction and Roofing has been in Louisiana for five years, tackling commercial and residential projects. Owner Canon Cockrell says business was good until things shifted following Hurricane Ida.

“People started confusing their business with our business,” Cockrell says.

Day after day, the company fields calls or social media messages from angry customers. Cockrell says they try to explain what’s going on, but often the message isn’t well-received and they’re losing a lot of residential business.

Adding to the confusion, Apex Roofing and Restoration’s partnership with Houston-based McClenny, Moseley and Associates was called fraudulent by Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon. Donelon’s office sent MMA a cease-and-desist order earlier this year.

Apex Roofing and Restoration says it was not aware at the time that there was another company located in Baton Rouge with a similar name. The company is still doing business in Louisiana.

