Local plant managers concerned over COVID’s impact on craft workforce

Capital Region plant managers are concerned about the impact COVID-19 will have on the availability of craft workers in the coming months, says Connie Fabré, president and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance.

Work that was delayed in 2020 because of the pandemic was pushed back to this year and beyond, potentially creating a bottleneck that strains the craft workforce and drives up costs, industry watchers have warned.

“In the fall, usually there’s lots of capital work and turnarounds and outages for maintenance,” Fabré says.

As 10/12 Industry Report detailed in April, some industry watchers have predicted an unprecedented logjam of maintenance work over the next year, as 2020 volumes are piled on top of an already lengthy list of work. Industrial Info Resources, a Texas-based market intelligence firm, was forecasting a 5.62% increase in turnaround activity in 2021 and a 19% jump in 2022.

Many plants are dealing with what might be considered a positive problem. When the economy started to bounce back from last year’s pandemic-induced slowdown, demand for their products spiked.

Some plants are “absolutely sold out and can’t keep up,” Fabré says.

“Now that the economy’s coming back, they’re in high demand,” she says. “Everyone’s struggling to meet those needs.”