Local Leaf Gallery opening store off Government Street

Local Leaf Gallery, a Baton Rouge-area art studio, gift and home goods shop, is opening its first storefront, on Caddo Street near Soji Modern Asian.

Local Leaf, which owner Brittany Rouse started in June 2020, offers products made by about 50 Louisiana artists, including art prints, jewelry and bathroom products.

The goal was always to expand, Rouse says, and she knew she wanted the shop to be in the Baton Rouge area. She purchased the 1,440 square-foot house on Caddo Street in February 2021, and is in the process of renovating the inside to create the shop.

Local Leaf is based out of Rouse’s home in Denham Springs, but the shop has booths at Z Market in Zachary, Heritage House in Denham Springs and is a member of Mid City Merchants.

There is no set date for opening yet, Rouse says, but she’s hoping to have renovations complete before Christmas.