Local investors set to buy Bahamas resort

A holding company including Baton Rouge investors is set to buy Fernandez Bay Village, a small resort on Cat Island in the Bahamas.

Baton Rouge’s Luke Lewis, who did not reveal the price, says he expects to close the deal within the next few weeks. He says the resort is in an area poised for growth and sees a potential tie-in with his family’s private hangar business.

“I see [the area] getting a lot of attention in the future,” Lewis says, adding that the prime minister has a house there.

The group includes Lanny Lewis, Luke’s father, along with Joel McCoy and Matt Tuttle of Houston, who have family ties with the Lewises. McCoy and Tuttle first came across the deal while on vacation, Luke Lewis says.

Lewis says the resort features bungalow cottages and sits on a little less than 9 acres. He expects to add more housing and a swimming pool.

Lewis says he expects to work with the prime minister to upgrade the island’s airport to attract commercial direct flights from the U.S. He also sees a chance to create synergy with Williams Jet Center, an operations base for private aircraft set to open at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, by offering package deals to tenants.