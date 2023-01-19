Local experts applaud new development rules aimed to reduce flood risk

Local experts say the development regulations passed by the Metro Council on Wednesday evening are a step in the right direction to help prevent future flooding in Baton Rouge.

The ordinance, passed unanimously, introduces community defined special flood hazard areas, defined by the city-parish’s Stormwater Master Plan from 2018. While federal flood maps have been long criticized for being outdated, the Stormwater Master Plan by engineering firm HNTB set higher rainfall estimates and greater flooding risks for certain areas of Baton Rouge.

The special flood hazard areas represent where flooding is most likely to occur during future 100-year storm events in Baton Rouge. Previously, developers had to plan only for possible 10- and 25-year storm events.

Carol Freiedland, director of the LaHouse Resource Center on LSU’s campus and which promotes sustainable and resilient housing practices, says in areas where federal flood maps are out of date, the city-parish should use the best and most recent data available.

“During development and construction, that is the time to make sure things are at the right elevation, because we’ve seen how expensive it is to raise houses and work on road repairs to improve drainage,” Freiedland says. “Making this change is a positive move for the parish.”

Scott Nesbit, chief technical officer for Natural Resource Professionals, says that while regulations can always go further, the city-parish is going in the right direction.

“Our firm Natural Resource Professionals worked closely with HNTB to generate the initial regional hydrodynamic model for developing the stormwater plan,” Nesbit says. “Thus, we applaud this data-based approach to long-term stormwater management by the Baton Rouge Metro Council.”

The new rules go into effect April 1. Read the full ordinance.