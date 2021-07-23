Local entrepreneur ships sourdough starter kits across country

Stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, scores of individuals bided their time with bread baking—so much so that packaged yeast was, at one point, hard to find in stores. That led many to explore the ancient art of making sourdough bread, which uses a form of wild yeast known as a starter.

A sticky substance comprising flour, water and natural bacteria, a starter is often divided and shared among friends or family members. But Sarah Williams Hill developed an easier way to spread the sourdough baking hobby, by creating beginner kits using her homemade dehydrated starter.

Last September, the culinary entrepreneur launched her Home on Magnolia Hill sourdough starter kits, a DIY product that includes dehydrated starter in a lidded glass container, as well as flour for feeding the starter and instructions on how to rehydrate and maintain it. The kits are sold in a handful of local stores and through Etsy.

“I added it to my Etsy shop, where I was also selling essential oil diffuser bracelets, and it took off,” Hill says. “We’ve sold them to literally every state in the U.S. They’ve been really popular in the Northeast and in Southern California.”

Home bakers usually keep their starter in a container at room temperature when they’re actively baking sourdough loaves. They feed it daily with additional flour, removing half of the volume each time so that it doesn’t grow boundlessly. This “discard,” Hill says, is also great for making waffles, pancakes and other recipes.



An Etsy customer encouraged Hill to offer a gluten-free starter kit; its starter is made with rice flour. It can be fed with any gluten-free flour, she says. She also makes a whole-wheat version.



Hill says she hopes to have her kits in about 20 stores by this October. She produces them for retail at Foodii, the LSU AgCenter Food Incubator.



Hill’s Sourdough Starter Kits are available at Calvin’s Bocage Market and Red Stick Spice Co. in Baton Rouge, at the Zachary Farmers Market, or on Etsy.



This story was first published in 225 magazine. Subscribe to the free 225 Daily e-newsletter here, for more Baton Rouge food and drink.