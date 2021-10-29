Home-school trend has entrepreneur switching from 3-D printers to education

Capital Region entrepreneur Craig Billings is out of the business of manufacturing 3-D printers and on to a new brand serving the education market, particularly the growing home-schooling sector.

He says he’s been building his customer base through organic marketing rather than paid advertising.

“I’m not necessarily a marketer, but I’ve learned in the past seven years that marketing is everything,” Billings says.

Billings and a partner started Acadian Robotics in 2012 with the goal of selling The Copperhead, the company’s 3-D printer, to educators. While the venture garnered some attention, including from Business Report, Billings found competing in a crowded space against cheaper foreign manufacturers difficult, and his heart wasn’t really in it.

“I enjoyed the technology, but I didn’t enjoy building the machines,” he says.

But while Acadian now is defunct, Billings still has contacts with many schools. He has also made new connections through STEM- and home-schooling-focused Facebook groups.

Billings says the growing home-schooling market is a particular focus. His own children are homes-schooled, so he knows firsthand how much work goes into it.

His Krafty Krates, a brand produced under the umbrella of his current company, 3d-Xstream, are educational tools meant to supplement existing curriculum. Billings says he gets feedback and builds word-of-mouth buzz by providing his kits to other home-schooling families.

The first available “Krate” is a “frog” dissection kit. The idea behind it is similar to what many of us experienced in high school, except that his kit requires no chemicals and no actual frog, so it can be used over and over.

Billings says he develops the kits with his family; his youngest son loves foxes, so he chose a fox as the brand’s logo. Though targeting the home-schooling market is a big part of his strategy, he has sold kits for schools in Louisiana and Texas.

“If I can help home-school families, I can naturally help schools as well,” he says.