Local developer expanding Warehouse Office Plaza

E&D Properties, a small Baton Rouge-based developer, is expanding Warehouse Office Plaza, an office and warehouse development on Mammoth Avenue.

E&D owner Eric Jefferson is working to fully develop the 2.67-acre property that the plaza sits on. The project’s second phase will add a second building comprising five units, he says, but construction is held up due to steel and lumber shortages.

E&D bought and began developing the property in 2019 with the help of Guaranty Bank and BankPlus.

The building currently being leased on the site contains eight units. Bingo Wholesale uses five, Pink Zebra Cheer and Mezzo Technologies each use one, and the eighth serves as an office for E&D.

Jefferson says he decided to purchase the property because it was affordable. It also has easy access to Monterrey Boulevard and is near Choctaw Drive.

The property became even more valuable, however, when Amazon announced plans for its new fulfillment center, not far from where E&D is developing. The worth of many developments in the area went up, Jefferson says.

“Our Realtor at RE/MAX is asking when we can start phase two,” he says, “because inventory is so low but demand is so high.”

Jefferson purchased the property in 2019 for $150,000. After phase two is completed, he says, the property is estimated to be worth about $2.5 million.