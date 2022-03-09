Baton Rouge companies prepare to deal with even higher gasoline prices

As gasoline prices surge, local companies with vehicle fleets are being forced to figure out how to manage the increasing strain on their operating costs.

Some experts predict inflated prices to last throughout the year, meaning many small businesses will have to choose between passing that cost onto customers or accepting smaller profit margins.

The price for gas goes up daily, says David Vilot, owner of Cajun Maintenance. He’s talked to other maintenance companies who are questioning whether they’ll be able to continue offering services to surrounding parishes.

Cajun Maintenance has three vehicles, and Vilot estimates he’s spending $40 more in gas per week for each.

When Dirk Payne, president and owner of Sunshine Plumbing, set his budget for the year, he factored in gas prices at $3.50 a gallon—the highest price he thought they would reach. Now prices are climbing closer to $4.

His company, which operates five trucks, purchases 150-170 gallons of fuel a week. In order to keep up, he says, he’ll have to raise prices or add a fuel surcharge for customers.