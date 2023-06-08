Local collections firm is using AI to increase its revenue recovery

Baton Rouge collections firm Transfinancial Companies LLC is partnering with an AI provider to streamline its debt collection process and increase revenue recovery as the technology gains popularity among businesses.

Skit.ai announced that its augmented voice intelligence platform has helped the local debt collector increase its rates of engagement and right party contact over the course of more than 200,000 collections calls.

Founded in 1992, Transfinancial specializes in the recovery of debts for hospitals and other health care providers. It implemented the AI platform in its debt collection process to improve its call volume and overcome typical challenges faced in the accounts receivable industry such as agent scarcity, escalating collection costs and low connectivity rates, according to the announcement.