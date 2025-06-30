Bubble tea shop Boba ParTea opens second location

Boba ParTea, a Baton Rouge bubble tea shop, on Saturday opened its second location.

The new store is at 10190 Celtic Drive, near Celtic Studios and Costco.

Boba ParTea’s other location is at 2515 O’Neal Lane, near South Harrells Ferry Road. That store first opened in March 2020.

For those unfamiliar, bubble tea is a Taiwanese beverage that typically includes tea, milk and chewy tapioca pearls. It’s one of the nation’s hottest food and beverage trends, with the number of boba cafés skyrocketing across the U.S. over the past few years. Globally, the bubble tea market was valued at $2.63 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to $4.78 billion by 2032, according to Fortune Business Insights.

While bubble tea is the focal point of Boba ParTea’s menu, the business is also a bakery. Its menu features house-made breads both sweet and savory as well as cakes like tiramisu.