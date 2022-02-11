Local bettors’ confidence in Joe Burrow boosts casino revenue

Baton Rouge’s first legal sportsbook is doing brisk business, and the Super Bowl run of former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is one reason why.

Russell Bittola, who manages the sportsbook at L’Auberge Baton Rouge, says the response has been stronger than expected since opening Nov. 1, and that includes plenty of bets on Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals.

“People who don’t even [usually] bet just walk up and say, ‘Give me 20 bucks on Joe Burrow,’” he says.

More Americans than ever will be able to legally bet on Sunday’s NFL championship game. A record 31.4 million American adults plan to bet an estimated $7.61 billion on Super Bowl LVI, the American Gaming Association says.

Bittola says about half of the money bet at L’Auberge has been straight bets and half have been parlays, which are basically multiple bets linked together. Football has been the most popular sport for the most part, though basketball recently has been at the forefront since football’s regular season ended.

“We rarely have off days,” he says, adding that they plan to bring in extra seating for Sunday’s game.

He says they’ve been taking bets on the Bengals winning the Super Bowl since opening. Bettors were getting 50-1 odds on that bet initially, meaning they would get $50 for every dollar wagered. The odds have come down steadily since then.

In December, Louisiana bettors wagered almost $39.5 million at 11 facilities the Louisiana Gaming Control Board oversees.