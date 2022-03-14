Lobbying industry takes in record $3.7B in revenue for 2021 

The lobbying industry had a record year in 2021, taking in $3.7 billion in revenue as companies, associations and other organizations pressed leaders in Washington, D.C., and state legislatures for trillions of dollars in new pandemic spending.

According to The Washington Post, the revenue figures, compiled in recent weeks from government records by OpenSecrets, show that lobbying spending began steadily growing in 2017, President Donald Trump’s first year in office, before mostly flattening in 2020 as the pandemic began.

The jump in 2021, when lobbying spending was about 6% higher than 2020, came as the government’s pandemic interventions and record expenditures took center stage, including an additional $1.9 trillion in pandemic relief and a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package.

The surge also came as companies and associations aimed to roll back regulations on their industries—many of them pandemic-related—while others vied for a slice of the trillions in new spending. Manufacturers, unions, financial companies and technology firms all spent significantly more in 2021 than in previous years, but some of the biggest increases came from industries most affected by the coronavirus. Read the full story.